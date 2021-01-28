HSBC Upgrades Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TKC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Erste Group raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of TKC stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 51.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,114,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after buying an additional 719,618 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter valued at $491,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 97.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 50,220 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 31,063 shares during the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice services, such as mobile communication and fixed voice for consumers and corporate customers; and broadband services, including mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building and ADSL Docsis, cable, LTE, and fixed wireless broadband.

