Howland Capital Management LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

In other news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $242,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $1,556,565.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,611 shares of company stock worth $1,859,033. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $348.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

