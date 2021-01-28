Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 35,186 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 76.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,186 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 13.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 405.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 25,714 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 10.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,823,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,554,000 after buying an additional 157,889 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $63.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.57.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.14. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

