Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,580 Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock opened at $119.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The firm has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.65.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

