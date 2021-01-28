Howland Capital Management LLC Has $751,000 Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Align Technology by 93.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 108.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $509.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $537.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.14. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $579.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGN. Evercore ISI raised shares of Align Technology from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.00.

In other Align Technology news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total transaction of $1,177,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,364 shares of company stock worth $20,375,194 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

