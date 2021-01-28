Howland Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,760 Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,760 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 338,453 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17,929 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 26,217 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,121 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000.

NYSE:MSB opened at $26.64 on Thursday. Mesabi Trust has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $29.80. The firm has a market cap of $349.52 million, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.69.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The mining company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 89.18% and a return on equity of 173.85%. The business had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Saturday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in the iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

