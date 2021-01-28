Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%.

NASDAQ HBMD traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,600. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85. Howard Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $18.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.77 million, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

