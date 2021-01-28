Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Trading Up 5.2%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s stock price was up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.50 and last traded at $43.87. Approximately 155,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 115,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.70.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average of $32.79. The firm has a market cap of $295.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 2.53.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $683.36 million for the quarter.
Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 141 communities in 24 markets.
