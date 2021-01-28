Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Trading Up 5.2%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s stock price was up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.50 and last traded at $43.87. Approximately 155,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 115,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.70.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average of $32.79. The firm has a market cap of $295.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 2.53.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $683.36 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOV. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 635.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 39,271 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 141 communities in 24 markets.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.