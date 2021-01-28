Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Common (HYI.TO) (TSE:HYI) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Common (HYI.TO) (TSE:HYI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share on Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

HYI stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,945. Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Common has a 52 week low of C$5.25 and a 52 week high of C$9.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.98.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Common (HYI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Common (HYI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.