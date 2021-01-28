Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

Shares of HBNC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.38. 6,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,885. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In other news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 5,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $82,897.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HBNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

