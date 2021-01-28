Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to report sales of $56.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.80 million to $57.00 million. Horizon Bancorp posted sales of $52.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year sales of $222.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $221.70 million to $225.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $219.40 million, with estimates ranging from $212.80 million to $226.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

In related news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $82,897.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,841,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,682,000 after acquiring an additional 27,086 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,311,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 93,049 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 151,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBNC traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $16.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,885. The firm has a market cap of $718.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.31. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

