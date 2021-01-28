Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $29,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $202.77. 42,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,993. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.22. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $216.70. The stock has a market cap of $142.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $564,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 528,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,481. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

