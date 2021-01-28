HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HMST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. HomeStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $38.41. The firm has a market cap of $781.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, CFO John Michel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.04 per share, with a total value of $31,040.00. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Green purchased 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $59,004.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,007 shares of company stock valued at $129,991. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HomeStreet by 249.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 190,476 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in HomeStreet by 51.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 71,142 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in HomeStreet by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in HomeStreet in the third quarter worth about $3,298,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in HomeStreet by 4.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 120,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

