Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the bank on Monday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has increased its dividend by 54.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

NASDAQ HFBL opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $5.69 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

