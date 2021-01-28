Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th.

Home Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Home Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Home Bancorp to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $28.74 on Thursday. Home Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $37.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $251.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.65.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.52. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. Research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HBCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

