Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.53-2.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5-1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Hologic also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.56-2.68 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered Hologic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.12.

Shares of HOLX stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,126,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,211. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average of $68.69. Hologic has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $81.80.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.69. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hologic will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,417.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

