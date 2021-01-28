Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.07.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

HOLX stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,126,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,211. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.60. Hologic has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $81.80.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,417.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Hologic by 55.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Hologic by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 474,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Hologic by 15.6% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 442,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,445,000 after purchasing an additional 59,917 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Hologic by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 50,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 29,165 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Hologic by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

