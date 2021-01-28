Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases Shares of 13,605 First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,605 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter valued at about $301,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 194.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

AG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $13.89 on Thursday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

