Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $86.58

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.58 and last traded at $85.10, with a volume of 23007 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.73.

Several analysts have commented on HTHIY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hitachi in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hitachi in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services, as well as servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs; industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems; and transmission and distribution systems.

