HighMark Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 10,255.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 1,261,365 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter valued at about $1,417,000. AJO LP increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 77.3% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 793,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 346,043 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 221,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 88,820 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 10.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 840,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 80,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

PUMP traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 21,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,457. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $826.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 3.48. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $11.02.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $133.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.38 million. Research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PUMP. Smith Barney Citigroup raised ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lowered ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on ProPetro from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

