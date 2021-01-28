HighMark Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 750 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $794,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,673 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 21,682 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Shares of Arch Resources stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.70. 4,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.46. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $62.19. The company has a market cap of $737.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

