HighMark Wealth Management LLC Takes $79,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 629 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IBM traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.81. 124,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,192,514. The firm has a market cap of $107.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

In related news, Director Andrew N. Liveris purchased 2,655 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

