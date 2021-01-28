HighMark Wealth Management LLC Sells 99 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 384.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 267.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 381.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 437.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tesla by 395.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,512 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total value of $4,999,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,857. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total transaction of $17,793,316.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,833,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,033 shares of company stock valued at $78,547,823. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $25.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $839.13. 864,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,865,918. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $742.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $494.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,641.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. New Street Research cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.29.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

