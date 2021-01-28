HighMark Wealth Management LLC Sells 152 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 221,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,099 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 50.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 18,368 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,763. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.87 and a fifty-two week high of $178.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.42 and its 200-day moving average is $161.07.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

