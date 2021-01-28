HighMark Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,308 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Krystal Biotech accounts for 0.9% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Krystal Biotech worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 103.3% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 108.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 6.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 10.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on KRYS. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NASDAQ KRYS traded up $5.10 on Thursday, hitting $72.54. 3,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,526. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.21 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.41. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.08 and a 52-week high of $74.48.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

