HighMark Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 77.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Insmed by 181.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 325.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of Insmed by 29.6% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Insmed by 25.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter.

INSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Insmed stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,105. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 2.43.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The business had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Insmed’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insmed news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $398,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,009,246.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $114,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,721 shares in the company, valued at $6,857,952.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 262,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,139,004. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

