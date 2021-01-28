Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.11%.
Shares of Hess Midstream stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.17. The stock had a trading volume of 889 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,974. The company has a market capitalization of $381.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.23. Hess Midstream has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $24.53.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a $0.4471 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 147.50%.
Hess Midstream Company Profile
Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.
