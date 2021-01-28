Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading 11.3% Lower This Week

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $4.96 or 0.00015964 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $23.32 million and $1.44 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00051552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00134707 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00289377 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00069178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00070454 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.53 or 0.00333050 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io

Hermez Network Token Trading

Hermez Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

