Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.60.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ HCCI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.56. The company has a market cap of $530.01 million, a P/E ratio of 108.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39.
About Heritage-Crystal Clean
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
