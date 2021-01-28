Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.05

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.05 and traded as high as $50.20. Herbalife Nutrition shares last traded at $50.04, with a volume of 487,878 shares changing hands.

HLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.22. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 12,486,993 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $600,000,013.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edi Hienrich sold 6,241 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $311,301.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,626.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,577,187 shares of company stock valued at $604,725,021. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 288.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

