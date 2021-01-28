Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 230 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Henry James International Management Inc. cut its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. ASML comprises 2.1% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 467.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in ASML by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in ASML by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.25.

Shares of ASML opened at $542.00 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $191.25 and a 52-week high of $573.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $500.96 and its 200-day moving average is $415.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $227.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.8864 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

