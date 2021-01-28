Henry James International Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the quarter. Baidu makes up about 1.2% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 48.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.0% in the third quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 5.3% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BIDU. Citigroup raised their target price on Baidu from $183.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Baidu from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.66.

BIDU opened at $235.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $264.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.