Henry James International Management Inc. Boosts Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,325 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in América Móvil by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

AMX stock opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $18.03.

About América Móvil

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

