Henry James International Management Inc. Acquires 100,155 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 88.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,155 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 891,723.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,516,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,930 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 7.0% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 8,253,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,676,000 after purchasing an additional 536,771 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 156.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 829,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 506,841 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 2,246.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 520,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 498,768 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 28.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 962,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 213,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

