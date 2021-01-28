Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 791,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 113,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 389,356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 216,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tellurian by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 133,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 13,162 shares during the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TELL opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $978.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.62. Tellurian Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $7.97.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 623.45% and a negative return on equity of 123.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

TELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

