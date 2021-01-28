Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 791,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 113,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tellurian by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 389,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tellurian by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 216,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tellurian by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 133,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 13,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Tellurian alerts:

TELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of TELL opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $978.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.62. Tellurian Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $7.97.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 623.45% and a negative return on equity of 123.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.