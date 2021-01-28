Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,443 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $199,420,000 after buying an additional 1,786,478 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 60,958 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 144,821 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,799 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $55.01 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $77.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.79 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.78.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

