Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,500 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 51,575.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,000,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 5,988,389 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,465,903 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $42,596,000 after buying an additional 1,064,077 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 457.0% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,920 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,042,667 shares of the airline’s stock worth $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 150,191 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 386.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 914,646 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 726,713 shares during the period. 44.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.76.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $16.56 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

