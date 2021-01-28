Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (HSL.L) (LON:HSL) to Issue GBX 7 Dividend

Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (HSL.L) (LON:HSL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Monday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON HSL traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,008 ($13.17). 88,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,047. Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 470 ($6.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,142.68 ($14.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,024.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 867.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £752.99 million and a PE ratio of 6.40.

Get Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (HSL.L) alerts:

Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (HSL.L) Company Profile

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (HSL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (HSL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.