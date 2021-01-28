Helmy Eltoukhy Sells 58,811 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 58,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $9,248,617.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,781,007 shares in the company, valued at $437,341,160.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Helmy Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 173,206 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $28,061,104.06.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 103,717 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $16,607,166.04.

On Friday, January 15th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total value of $23,758,500.00.

GH stock opened at $147.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.17 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.48 and its 200 day moving average is $110.49. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $168.52.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GH shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Guardant Health by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

