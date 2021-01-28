HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F)’s (HLE) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HLE has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €52.75 ($62.06).

Shares of HLE opened at €48.42 ($56.96) on Monday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 52-week high of €55.85 ($65.71). The business’s fifty day moving average is €52.54 and its 200-day moving average is €44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

