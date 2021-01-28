Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSM.TO) (TSE:HSM) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSM.TO) (TSE:HSM) shares rose 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.85 and last traded at C$20.00. Approximately 4,745 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 11,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Get Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSM.TO) alerts:

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSM.TO) (TSE:HSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), a medical device in Canada for the treatment of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.