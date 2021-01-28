HeartBout (HB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,115.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 28th. One HeartBout token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. HeartBout has a market cap of $89,972.06 and approximately $2,115.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00069728 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.10 or 0.00889176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00051679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.90 or 0.04221185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00014845 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017656 BTC.

About HeartBout

HeartBout (HB) is a token. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

