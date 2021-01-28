Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

Shares of HTA opened at $27.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 185.53 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Healthcare Trust of America news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $903,694.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,187,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,262,000 after buying an additional 1,439,572 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,543,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,511,000 after purchasing an additional 978,753 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 367.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 544,375 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,876,000. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,896,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,306,000 after purchasing an additional 411,975 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

