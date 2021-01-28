Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.12

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.12 and last traded at $32.99, with a volume of 7376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.92.

A number of analysts have commented on HCSG shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.65.

In related news, EVP Michael E. Mcbryan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at $928,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,825.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,300 shares of company stock worth $408,028 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,165,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,143,000 after buying an additional 278,765 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,604,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,072,000 after buying an additional 263,444 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 429.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,668,000 after buying an additional 891,567 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 911,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,629,000 after buying an additional 103,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 95.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 867,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,671,000 after buying an additional 423,023 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

