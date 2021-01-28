Head-To-Head Survey: Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) versus Osage Exploration and Development (OTCMKTS:OEDVQ)

Osage Exploration and Development (OTCMKTS:OEDVQ) and Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Osage Exploration and Development and Par Pacific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osage Exploration and Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Par Pacific $5.40 billion 0.14 $40.81 million $1.79 7.65

Par Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Osage Exploration and Development.

Risk and Volatility

Osage Exploration and Development has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Par Pacific has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Par Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Par Pacific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Osage Exploration and Development and Par Pacific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osage Exploration and Development 0 0 0 0 N/A Par Pacific 2 4 1 0 1.86

Par Pacific has a consensus price target of $14.64, suggesting a potential upside of 6.96%. Given Par Pacific’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Par Pacific is more favorable than Osage Exploration and Development.

Profitability

This table compares Osage Exploration and Development and Par Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osage Exploration and Development N/A N/A N/A Par Pacific -6.35% -26.28% -5.21%

Summary

Par Pacific beats Osage Exploration and Development on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osage Exploration and Development

Osage Exploration and Development, Inc., an independent energy company, primarily engages in the acquisition, development, production, and sale of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in Oklahoma, the United States. It has interest in oil and gas properties located in Logan, Coal, and Pawnee counties. The company was formerly known as Osage Energy Corporation and changed its name to Osage Exploration and Development, Inc. in July 2007. Osage Exploration and Development, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota. The Retail segment operates retail outlets, which sell gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, and Kauai. It operates 124 outlets under the Hele, 76, nomnom, Cenex, and Zip Trip brand names in Hawaii, Washington, and Idaho. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, a single-point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. It also owns and operates a crude oil pipeline gathering system, a refined products pipeline, and storage facilities and loading racks in Wyoming; and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serves Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. In addition, this segment owns and operates a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal, storage facilities, a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves McChord Air Force Base in Washington. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

