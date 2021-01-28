Head-To-Head Review: Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) versus The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) and The Western Union (NYSE:WU) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Concentrix and The Western Union’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concentrix $4.72 billion 1.26 $164.81 million $5.89 19.53 The Western Union $5.29 billion 1.80 $1.06 billion $1.73 13.38

The Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than Concentrix. The Western Union is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Concentrix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Concentrix and The Western Union, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concentrix 0 0 3 0 3.00 The Western Union 6 8 5 0 1.95

Concentrix currently has a consensus target price of $115.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.02%. The Western Union has a consensus target price of $22.41, suggesting a potential downside of 3.19%. Given Concentrix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Concentrix is more favorable than The Western Union.

Profitability

This table compares Concentrix and The Western Union’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concentrix N/A N/A N/A The Western Union 12.38% -1,029.12% 8.39%

Summary

The Western Union beats Concentrix on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. Its solutions facilitate communication between its clients and their customers, provide analytics and process optimization, and support client-centric operations and back-office processing across the enterprise. The company offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions. Its strategic verticals include technology and consumer electronics, communications and media, retail, travel and ecommerce, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others. The company's clients include digital, internet, health insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks. Concentrix Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Fremont, California.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices. The Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises, other organizations, and individuals; and foreign currency forward and option contracts. The company also offers cash-based and electronic-based bill payment services that facilitates payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, as well as offers money order and other services. It serves primarily through a network of agents. The Western Union Company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

