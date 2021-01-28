Head to Head Comparison: Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) and ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) and ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xilinx and ON Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xilinx $3.16 billion 10.37 $792.72 million $3.35 39.96 ON Semiconductor $5.52 billion 2.54 $211.70 million $1.49 22.87

Xilinx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ON Semiconductor. ON Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xilinx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Xilinx and ON Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xilinx 21.22% 30.66% 15.20% ON Semiconductor 3.87% 9.92% 3.59%

Risk & Volatility

Xilinx has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ON Semiconductor has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Xilinx and ON Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xilinx 2 14 5 0 2.14 ON Semiconductor 3 3 15 1 2.64

Xilinx presently has a consensus target price of $115.80, indicating a potential downside of 13.49%. ON Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $29.81, indicating a potential downside of 12.50%. Given ON Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ON Semiconductor is more favorable than Xilinx.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.5% of Xilinx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of ON Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Xilinx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of ON Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ON Semiconductor beats Xilinx on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores. It also offers development boards; development kits, including hardware, design tools, IP, and reference designs that are designed to streamline and accelerate the development of domain-specific and market-specific applications; and configuration products comprising one-time programmable and in-system programmable storage devices to configure field programmable gate arrays. In addition, it provides design, customer training, field engineering, and technical support services. The company offers its products to electronic equipment manufacturers in sub- markets, such as data center, wireless, wireline, aerospace and defense, test and measurement, industrial, scientific and medical, automotive, audio, video and broadcast, and consumer. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors; and through direct sales to original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing service providers, as well as independent sales representatives. The company has a collaboration with Kameleon Security to develop cybersecurity solution for servers, cloud computing, and data centers. Xilinx, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions. The ASG segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, logic, Wi-Fi, and application specific integrated circuits and standard products, as well as power solutions for various end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. It also provides trusted foundry and design services for government customers; and manufacturing services. The ISG segment offers complementary metal oxide semiconductors and charge-coupled device image sensors, proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, and actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a range of customers in automotive, industrial, consumer, wireless, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. ON Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

