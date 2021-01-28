Head to Head Comparison: Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) & Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX)

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) and Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Peoples Financial has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unity Bancorp has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Peoples Financial and Unity Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial -4.31% -1.19% -0.18% Unity Bancorp 25.18% 13.57% 1.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Peoples Financial and Unity Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Unity Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Unity Bancorp has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.89%. Given Unity Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Unity Bancorp is more favorable than Peoples Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peoples Financial and Unity Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial $27.30 million 2.39 $1.68 million N/A N/A Unity Bancorp $85.19 million 2.40 $23.65 million $2.14 9.05

Unity Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Peoples Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Peoples Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Peoples Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Unity Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Unity Bancorp pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Unity Bancorp beats Peoples Financial on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peoples Financial Company Profile

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). The company also offers business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and installment loans; and personal trust, agencies, and estate services, including living and testamentary trusts, executorships, guardianships, and conservatorships. In addition, it provides self-directed IRAs; and escrow management, stock transfer, and bond paying agency accounts to corporate customers. Further, the company offers various other services consisting of safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, night drop facilities, collection, cash management, and internet banking services. The company operates through 18 branches located in Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, and Stone counties. It also has 30 automated teller machines at its branch locations, as well as other off-site and non-proprietary locations. The company was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts. The company also provides commercial, small business administration, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. As of December 31, 2019, it offered its financial services through the Internet and nineteen branch offices located in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset, Union, and Warren counties in New Jersey, as well as Northampton County, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Clinton, New Jersey.

