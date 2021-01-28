Head to Head Analysis: The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) versus Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) and The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Tiptree pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. The Hartford Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. The Hartford Financial Services Group pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Hartford Financial Services Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Tiptree and The Hartford Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiptree -5.16% -10.73% -1.59% The Hartford Financial Services Group 8.50% 12.19% 2.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tiptree and The Hartford Financial Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A The Hartford Financial Services Group 0 2 11 0 2.85

The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus target price of $53.85, indicating a potential upside of 12.16%. Given The Hartford Financial Services Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Hartford Financial Services Group is more favorable than Tiptree.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.3% of Tiptree shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of Tiptree shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tiptree and The Hartford Financial Services Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiptree $772.73 million 0.21 $18.36 million N/A N/A The Hartford Financial Services Group $20.74 billion 0.83 $2.09 billion $5.65 8.50

The Hartford Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Tiptree.

Risk and Volatility

Tiptree has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Hartford Financial Services Group beats Tiptree on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance lines, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services. It also offers mortgage loans for institutional investors; and maritime transportation services, as well as invests in securities and other assets. Tiptree Inc. markets its products through a network of independent insurance brokers and managing general agencies. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. in December 2016. Tiptree Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers. The company's Personal Lines segment provides automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverages through direct-to-consumer channel and independent agents. Its Property & Casualty Other Operations segment offers coverage for asbestos and environmental exposures. The company's Group Benefits segment provides group life, and accident and disability coverages, as well as other group coverages to members of employer and affinity groups, and associations through direct insurance policies; reinsurance to other insurance companies; employer paid and voluntary product coverages; disability underwriting, administration, and claims processing to self-funded employer plans; and a single-company leave management solution. This segment distributes its group insurance products and services through brokers, consultants, third-party administrators, trade associations, and private exchanges. Its Hartford Funds segment offers investment products for retail and retirement accounts; exchange-traded products through broker-dealer organizations, independent financial advisers, defined contribution plans, financial consultants, bank trust groups, and registered investment advisers; and investment-management and administrative services, such as product design, implementation, and oversight. The company was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.

